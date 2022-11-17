Man told staff to sack or kill former home secretary Sajid Javid
- Published
A man who urged government staff to sack or kill the home secretary has been jailed.
Kestutis Cesna sent 22 emails to the Treasury expressing his political views - with some containing racist and offensive terms.
In one of the emails, he urged staff to kill Conservative MP Sajid Javid if he refused to leave his then position as home secretary.
He was jailed for three months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Cessna's targeting of Mr Javid came shortly after he had been appointed home secretary in April 2018.
In one email sent the following month, Cesna said: "You need to sack Javid. Kill him if he resists."
Cesna, 46, from Denison Street, Nottingham, was charged with sending an article conveying an indecent or offensive message, and sending an article conveying a threatening message.
He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.
Ch Insp Amy English said: "I am pleased that Cesna has been held accountable for this actions and hope that this verdict serves as a warning to others who think they can behave in this way without consequence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.