Graffiti youths clean up park they vandalised
Graffiti vandals have been made to clean up the Nottinghamshire park they targeted in a restorative justice exercise.Three youths responsible for vandalising Sherwood Avenue Park in Newark have taken part in litter picking at the site, Newark and Sherwood District Council said.A spokesperson for the authority said it had worked with Nottinghamshire Police to identify the culprits and arrange the exercise.The trio also cleaned St Mary Magdalene's Church Gardens in the town as part of the session.