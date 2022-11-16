Harvey Borrington: Stepmother denies head trauma murder of toddler
- Published
A woman killed her autistic three-year-old stepson after inflicting "unsurvivable" brain damage, a court heard.
Harvey was taken to hospital from Main Road in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries.
Leila Borrington, 23, said he became unconscious after he "fell backwards" off an armchair at her home.
She denies murder, manslaughter, wounding and four counts of assault.
A trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard Harvey had been dropped off by his birth mother to the house his father Jonathan shared with Ms Borrington at about 18:30 BST on 6 August, as was customary in the parental agreement.
Unconscious on floor
Jonas Hankin KC, prosecuting, said Mr Borrington's working hours meant Harvey's stepmother "in practice" provided most of the parental care over the weekends.
On the afternoon of 7 August Harvey's father went to the cinema, leaving him home alone with his stepmother.
Videos filmed by the defendant and played in court showed the boy playing and seemingly in good health, before at 13:56 she showed him unconscious on the living room floor.
After messaging Mr Borrington the defendant rang emergency services, saying Harvey was unresponsive and being sick.
An ambulance arrived at 14:12 and took Harvey to King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
He was transferred to the specialist paediatrics unit at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham "but it was plain that his head injuries were unsurvivable", Mr Hankin said, and he died in the early hours of 9 August.
A post-mortem examination found Harvey "had suffered trauma to the head", Mr Hankin said.
"That had caused damage to the brain itself and bleeding overlying the brain which, together, squashed and damaged the brain, ultimately causing his death," he said.
Medical experts all agreed the injuries indicated Harvey had been "unlawfully killed", the court heard.
'Red flag'
Mr Hankin said the defendant told Mr Borrington and a neighbour she asked for help that Harvey had fallen and banged his head, but details she gave in accounts to police differed on where she was when he fell and if she saw him land.
He said varying accounts were "a red flag" in cases where children have been injured, adding doctors "were concerned that the nature and severity of Harvey's injuries did not match the defendant's explanation".
"There is a known association between inconsistency and abusive causation," he said.
"The defendant's explanation that Harvey fell from the sofa and hit his head and died as a result is implausible."
Mr Hankin also said Ms Borrington's behaviour in filming Harvey before calling for help "is very unusual in the circumstances", adding her tone towards him "suggests an absence of compassion".
Other "older" injuries were also found on Harvey's body, including bruises and a broken arm that Ms Borrington had mentioned to police.
Jurors heard Harvey was diagnosed with autism aged two, and while he only used a handful of words he could communicate through taking a person's hand and by using "different types of scream".
Nursery staff had said he sometimes did not cry when in pain "unless he really hurt himself", while a document in his health and education plan noted: "Harvey doesn't like going to his dad's."
As well as being charged with murder and manslaughter, Ms Borrington is also accused of five other attacks, including one in which Harvey suffered a broken arm.
She has denied all counts, and the trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.