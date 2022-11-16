Mount Everest memorabilia bought by famous climber at auction
Memorabilia from the first successful ascent of Mount Everest has been bought by a world-renowned mountaineer.
The archive, collected by Tom Stobart - a cameraman on the 1953 Everest expedition - has sold for £12,000 at auction.
Italian mountaineer, explorer and author Reinhold Messner purchased the collection so it could be displayed at a museum in his home country.
The items included a food packet signed by John Hunt, who led the expedition.
Tom Stobart captured footage of Sir Edmund Hillary, from New Zealand, and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's ascent to create The Conquest of Everest - a film of the event.
His son, Patrick Stobart, 77, from Nottingham, decided to part with his father's collection to save the archive "for posterity".
Other items included tickets and a programme for the first screening of the film - attended by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh - newspaper cuttings and a pickaxe.
The collection sold during an auction held by Hansons Auctioneers in London on 29 October.
Patrick, a company director, said: "It is most fitting that the whole collection was bought by Reinhold Messner who is, according to British mountaineer Chris Bonington, 'arguably the greatest climber of all time'.
"He will be helping to keep Tom Stobart's name alive by displaying the collection in his mountain museum in Northern Italy, where it can be viewed by everyone."
Mr Messner added: "I am glad that I could buy relics... which I can present the narrative of Everest in our museum Corones in South Tyrol, and thus a piece of history is preserved."
