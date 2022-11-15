Kirkby-in-Ashfield: Fatal fire accidentally started by candle
A fire which killed a husband and wife was accidentally started by a candle, an inquest has heard.
Paul and Jayne Foster died on 29 January after a blaze started in their Kirkby-in-Ashfield home.
A passer-by called the emergency services at about 19:00 GMT, but by the time crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the property.
Gordon Clow, Assistant Coroner for Nottinghamshire ruled that the fire was started accidentally.
An inquest at Nottingham Council House on Monday heard that Mr Foster, 63, died from carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.
His wife, 68, also died from smoke inhalation.
The court heard that in January, a young person who was passing by, called for help after seeing signs of fire at the house.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a severe fire had spread throughout the property.
'Within seconds'
Crews rescued Mr and Mrs Foster, who were found in the kitchen but they were later pronounced dead at the scene.
In his closing statement, Mr Clow said: "The candle set a fabric cover alight and caused a major fire to develop in their bedroom, without their knowledge, within a few minutes.
"Some minutes later the door to the bedroom fell outwards as a result of the build-up of fire and super-heated smoke.
"That smoke then engulfed the property within seconds, overcoming Mr and Mrs Foster who were in the kitchen at the other end of their small property.
"I'd like to report my thanks to the brave young person who made the initial 999 call. He should be commended for his efforts."
Chris Emmott, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager and Fire Investigation Officer said: "This was a tragic incident that sadly resulted in the loss of two lives.
"We know that candles are frequently used within the home but I would urge everyone to remember the potential dangers they present."
