Waste storage site to be demolished and rebuilt
- Published
A building where waste is stored before incineration must be demolished and rebuilt because of "dangerous" working conditions.
Nottingham City Council's Eastcroft depot holds rubbish before it goes in the incinerator, where the waste is turned into heat for 5,000 homes.
It said the building could "significantly put the life of employees at risk".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says it is estimated it will cost the Labour-run authority £420,000.