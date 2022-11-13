Microwave, trolley and bicycle among items left on train tracks
- Published
A train company is asking people to report "reckless acts" following a spate of people throwing objects at trains or leaving items on tracks.
East Midlands Railway has recorded 10 incidents in 12 months where items including a microwave, shopping trolley and bicycle have been placed on tracks.
Bricks, stones and rocks have also been thrown at their trains 14 times throughout the year.
This has damaged trains and caused delays and cancellations.
The rail company is now installing high-definition CCTV that can be monitored by British Transport Police.
Staff are also visiting schools to promote rail safety.
Lucy Gallacher, emergency planning manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "These reckless acts must stop. They are incredibly dangerous for our customers and our staff.
"They not only have the potential to endanger lives but also lead to trains being damaged, delayed and services being cancelled."
She said people can report objects being thrown at trains or placed on tracks by texting British Transport Police on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.