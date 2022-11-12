Climate change rally in Nottingham to coincide with COP27
A rally calling for stronger action on climate change has been held in Nottingham.
About 100 people gathered in Trinity Square for the rally, which was organised by the Nottingham Coalition for Climate Justice.
Over 40 demonstrations were planned throughout the UK on Saturday, during the UN summit COP27 in Egypt.
Liv, 15, from Nottingham Climate Assembly, told the rally she felt "let down" by world leaders.
The youth panellist said: "At the end of the day, I'm going to be the one who is going to be living in this world for a lot longer than some of the world leaders at the moment.
"I think my voice should be one of the most important because this is my planet, this is where I'm going to grow up and this is where I'm going to have my children, and so I think I should have a say in shaping that."
COP27 is the 27th United Nations meeting on climate, and it is taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh until 18 November.
They are held every year, for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises.
COP stands for Conference of the Parties, with the parties being the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992.
More than 200 governments have been invited to COP27.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg said she would not attend, and has described the global summit as a forum for "greenwashing", saying the COP conferences "encourage gradual progress".
In Nottingham, local campaigners took to the streets with banners, calling for governments to "act now".
Nottingham Coalition for Climate Justice asked people to attend the event on social media, urging "mass mobilisation for climate justice", and adding: "This crisis demands action."
Former Nottingham South MP Alan Simpson attended the rally and said the East Midlands used ideas from other countries to help reduce emissions.
"We've got groups delivering local food solutions, where they're reducing the carbon footprint of their food consumption by up to 90%," he said.
