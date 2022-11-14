Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years.
Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire.
The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on 19 January.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 35-year-old had previously been jailed for three years, after causing the death of a teenage passenger in his car in Hertfordshire in 2006.
Police said Plimmer "immediately tried to deceive others about what happened in a desperate bid to cover his tracks" by claiming another man had been driving and fled, but DNA evidence proved he was the driver.
Plimmer, of Raylawn Street in Mansfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence, causing death by driving while disqualified, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
At sentencing, he was also disqualified from driving for life at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
'Appalling tragedy'
Sarah Butler, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, paid tribute to Ms Drury following the sentencing, saying the "devoted care worker" was on her way home from supporting an elderly local couple at the time of the crash.
"At the centre of this tragic case was a popular and much-loved young woman whose loss is felt every day by her family and friends," she said.
"This appalling tragedy was entirely Plimmer's fault."
