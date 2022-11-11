Family of rabbits dumped in bin at Bestwood Country Park
A family of rabbits has been found dumped inside a wheelie bin in Nottinghamshire.
The RSPCA said the two adult rabbits and seven young rabbits were found in the car park at Bestwood Country Park on 30 October.
It has appealed for anyone who recognises them to get in contact.
It comes after the charity reported a 49% increase in rabbits coming into its care in during the first half of the year.
RSPCA inspector Keith Ellis picked the rabbits up after they were found by a member of the public during a walk.
He said: "We know times are tough at the moment for everyone but the answer is never to dump an animal and especially not in a bin where they may never have been found.
"With more people struggling, we expect more animals will be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to care for them.
"Please don't let animals pay the price of the cost-of-living crisis."
The rabbits are now recovering in RSPCA care.
Anyone who recognises them has been asked to call the charity confidentially.
