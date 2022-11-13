Joe Wicks to complete Children in Need challenge in Nottinghamshire
- Published
Celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks is due to complete his four walking fundraisers for BBC Children In Need at an event in Nottinghamshire.
Wicks, who is the charity's ambassador, is inviting families to join the final Walk with Joe event around a Parkrun route in Rushcliffe on Sunday.
He has already attended events in Maidenhead, Newport and Dundee this month.
Wicks will also walk 30 miles (48km) in an ultra-marathon challenge on Friday.
Wicks, 37, whose online workouts during the pandemic reached huge audiences, said he was encouraging families to take up Parkrun events regularly.
Wicks, who was awarded an MBE for his work, said: "I'm a massive advocate of moving the body to help the mind, and walking and talking with family and friends has always been really important to me.
"Walk with Joe is an easy and accessible way for people of all abilities to come together and reconnect, while helping to raise money for children and young people across the UK.
"By getting together, we can make a real difference. I'm so excited to meet the families and lead some of the routes.
"I hope everyone comes along to support such a great cause."
Walkers will also be asked to make donations to BBC Children in Need, which supports children and young people in communities across the UK.
The normal junior walk at the Rushcliffe Parkrun will be replaced with the 2k (1.24 miles) Walk With Joe event.
It is taking place at Rushcliffe Park in Mere Way, with gates opening at 08:30 GMT for a 09:00 start.
