'Cost of living cafes' to be opened in Nottingham libraries
- Published
Libraries and community centres in Nottingham will open 'cost-of-living cafes' to offer advice to residents.
Nottingham City Council said its libraries would open as usual during the winter months, including for use as 'warm banks' for those struggling to pay their energy bills.
The Labour-run authority told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the move would "provide further help".
On Monday a plan to close some libraries in the city was halted.
The Save Nottingham Libraries campaign group had been calling on the council to keep open the Aspley, Basford and Radford-Lenton libraries, arguing they may be needed for use as warm banks in the coming months.
A formal decision on their future will now be made at a council meeting at the end of November.
In addition to the 'cost of living cafes' the council will also be offering advice sessions.
A city council spokesperson said visitors to libraries "will always be welcome, even if just to get out of the cold for a bit".
"Our city libraries are open to all and will remain safe, accessible and warm places this winter," they said.