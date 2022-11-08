'Low voltage fault' leads to Nottingham power cut
Forty homes and businesses have been left without power for hours after a "low voltage fault" in Nottingham.
National Grid said it was informed of problems along parts of Alfreton Road near Canning Circus at about 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokesman said the location of the fault had been identified by its engineers.
It expects to have power restored to the remaining affected properties by about 23:30.
