'Low voltage fault' leads to Nottingham power cut

Alfreton Road NottinghamGoogle
National Grid said problems along a part of Alfreton Road were reported on Tuesday afternoon

Forty homes and businesses have been left without power for hours after a "low voltage fault" in Nottingham.

National Grid said it was informed of problems along parts of Alfreton Road near Canning Circus at about 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the location of the fault had been identified by its engineers.

It expects to have power restored to the remaining affected properties by about 23:30.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics