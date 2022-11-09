Gang member who used EncroChat to arrange drug deals jailed
A gang member who helped arrange Class A drug deals and attempted to buy guns through encrypted messaging system EncroChat has been jailed.
Adrian Reid Davey, 34, of Bestwood, Nottingham, used the system to fix cocaine and heroin deals worth tens of thousands of pounds, police said.
Messages also showed Davey's plan to buy a Smith and Wesson revolver.
Davey was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Davey was found to be using EncroChat - "believing the technology made him secure".
EncroChat was used by crime bosses across Europe for a number of years before the network was dismantled by police.
Following this, the Nottinghamshire force said it worked alongside the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) to expose major drug supplies into the county.
'Treasure trove of evidence'
The operation led to them searching Davey's home in Bestwood on 13 September 2020, with inquiries revealing he had been using the system to conspire with others to supply "large quantities" of cocaine and heroin.
Encrypted messages also revealed Davey's enquiries about the prices of various illegal firearms and his attempts to purchase a Smith and Wesson revolver, Nottinghamshire Police added.
Davey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Det Insp Mark Adas said: "I am delighted with the hefty sentence handed down to Davey and the clear message it sends out to other organised criminals operating in the area and causing misery for communities.
"Criminal gangs thought they were able to avoid detection by using these encrypted devices, but they instead presented us with a treasure trove of evidence that has enabled us to take criminals off our streets."
