Nottingham library campaigners claim victory after vote
Campaigners are claiming victory in a battle to save three Nottingham libraries from closure.
Basford, Aspley and Radford & Lenton had been earmarked for the axe to save money, but residents had argued they are important parts of each community.
On Monday, the BBC understands the city council's Labour group voted narrowly in favour of keeping all three open.
But the decision will need to be backed by the council's executive before the move is confirmed.
After a series of financial problems, including the collapse of council-owned utility company Robin Hood Energy, its decisions are being scrutinised by a government-appointed panel.
Earlier in the year, the council said closing the libraries would save £233,000 towards closing a budget shortfall of £28m.
But residents fought back, setting up a group called Save Nottingham Libraries, to oppose the plan.
Campaigner Chris Cook-Cann said she was "delighted and grateful" at the news.
"The important thing is the communities they serve, they are communities which don't have much else," she said.
"Radford-Lenton has already had the John Carroll leisure centre close and Basford and Aspley really don't have anywhere you can go without paying money.
"These areas need places where people can go that isn't a pub or cafe."
A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: "Councils are not able to comment on discussions at political meetings.
"We will be able to say more once any proposals have been formally put forward by the authority to the relevant committee for decision."
It is not yet clear when the situation will be formally discussed by the council's executive.
