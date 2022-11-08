Radford: 'Reckless' speeding driver jailed over fatal crash
- Published
A man who killed a driver in a crash after travelling more than twice the speed limit has been jailed.
Adil Rehman, 32, hit the other car in Ilkeston Road, in Radford, Nottingham, on the evening of 25 August 2021.
Police said Arshad Rana, 66, was treated for his injuries but died about three weeks later in hospital.
Rehman, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced to four years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He was also banned from driving for seven years.
'Tragic incident'
Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Rana attempted to perform a U-turn further ahead in Ilkeston Road.
Rehman, of Skipton Circus, in Sneinton, Nottingham, swerved his Mercedes to his right but hit the driver-side of Mr Rana's car, sending it spinning across the road, the force said.
Police said Rehman claimed to officers he had been driving at 33mph (53kmh) at the time of the crash - a line he stuck to even after he was shown CCTV footage of him speeding down the road.
Investigators evaluated the footage and concluded Rehman had been travelling in excess of 60mph (96kmh) in a 30mph (48kmh) zone, with an impact speed of about 53mph.
Sgt Mark Baker, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This tragic incident could very easily have been avoided if Rehman had been travelling at the legal speed limit.
"His appalling recklessness on that day has robbed a family of a much loved husband, father and grandfather."