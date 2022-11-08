Strike action over pay cut for sick tram workers 'still likely'
Tram workers in Nottingham could still strike each Saturday before Christmas in a pay row involving two terminally ill colleagues.
GMB is balloting its members over the pair, who the union said had seen their pay "unfairly" reduced.
But the union said it had won a commitment from managers to remain a signatory of the Dying to Work charter, which supports terminally ill staff.
Tram bosses said they provided support that exceeded the voluntary charter.
The men are employed by Keolis, which is a major part of the consortium that runs tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET).
'Fight goes on'
GMB organiser Colin Whyatt said Keolis agreeing to re-commit to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) charter was a "first step in protecting our colleagues facing terminal illness".
"It is fantastic that the threat of industrial action has forced the employer to recommit to guarantee these protections," he said.
"However, the fight for our two terminally ill colleagues goes on.
"These are Nottingham tram workers facing threats of income less due to their terminal illness, it's one thing for Keolis to recommit to Dying To Work but another to see them actually act on the principles and protections it brings."
A NET spokesperson said: "Although we are unable to comment on any individual cases, we have provided levels of support for employees that far exceed those set out in the TUC's Dying to Work charter.
"Clearly, we are disappointed that the GMB union has threatened to take unnecessary industrial action but we will continue to work towards a resolution to what is a very sensitive issue, and remain committed to the charter.
"As talks with the union are ongoing, we will not be making further comment at this stage."
The union's ballot remains open until 14 November.
