Nottingham man completes football ground charity walk
- Published
A football fan has raised more than £2,000 for a sight loss charity by walking over 600 miles (965km) to every Premier League ground.
Ian West, 67, completed the challenge in his home city of Nottingham on Saturday.
He has visited all 20 clubs since August as part of a fundraiser for Guide Dogs in support of his brother, who has started losing his vision.
Guide Dogs said it was "extremely grateful" for the support.
'Incredible challenge'
Mr West said his brother had spent most of his time at home since being diagnosed with macular degeneration, a condition which affects the central vision.
As a keen charity fundraiser, he said he had wanted to do something to help Guide Dogs.
"I love football anyway, I always have done, so I thought that would be a nice challenge," he said.
Mr West said he was met by people and their guide dogs along the way.
He was even able to watch some of the football matches.
Mr West said he was very recognisable as he arrived at each football ground wearing a distinctive jacket with 20 crocheted guide dogs on.
They were made by his sister and represented each of the Premier League clubs.
Nichola Bonsall, a manager at Guide Dogs, said: "We are extremely grateful for Ian's continued support as a fundraiser and for taking on another incredible fundraising challenge."
