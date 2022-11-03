Driver, 83, dies in hospital after teenage girl hit by car
- Published
An 83-year-old woman has died in hospital after a teenage girl was struck by a car in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the girl suffered serious injuries when she was hit by the car on the A52 Derby Road at Bramcote at about 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The girl remains in hospital, the force added.
The 83-year-old driver also received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she later died.
The A52 was closed before reopening at about 21:00.
Nottinghamshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage that might help their inquiries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.