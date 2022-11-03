Nottingham: Bicycle brand Raleigh to open exhibition centre
- Published
Historic bicycle brand Raleigh is opening an exhibition centre in its founding city of Nottingham.
The firm - which dates back to the 1880s - will exhibit classic bicycles from its long history in Maid Marian Way in the city centre.
The centre will show off the iconic Chopper, Burner and Grifter models as well as "key milestones" for the brand, starting with the creation of the company to the present day.
It is expected to open this month.
The firm say the "experience centre" will also be used as a community space, where schools and organisations can take part in initiatives that promote the use of safe cycling.
Shoppers will also be able to purchase Rayleigh bicycles in the new centre.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.