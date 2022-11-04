Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors is closed
A care home that saw one of its managers resign during an inspection is due to close.
Adbolton Hall care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "inadequate" in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The BBC has been told 20 residents have now transferred to other care homes.
A spokesman for the home in Adbolton Lane said the closure was down to rising costs and the decision was made before the CQC report.
A report - published on 29 October - from an unannounced inspection on 17 August and 21 August said the home was "not safe, well-led, responsive or effective".
It stated the registered manager resigned after the first day of their inspection.
CQC officials said a number of fire doors were faulty, and an insecure sluice door meant a room with an "open waste pipe" was accessible to residents.
There were also hazardous substances for cleaning in the room, which inspectors said "placed people at risk of ingestion of hazardous waste and substances".
Medicine records of a person living with Parkinson's disease showed there had been "two occasions where they had not received their medication".
'Dirty clothes'
Inspectors also said people did not receive their prescribed medicine to ease pain when requested.
They said a resident asked staff for pain relief and was "ignored for over 40 minutes" despite the person repeatedly asking for it.
The inspection team "had to intervene" and found a member of staff to give pain relief to the resident.
The report said inspectors observed people wearing "ill-fitting and dirty clothes", and one resident who needed help cleaning their teeth had "thick plaque" - they said this was "undignified".
Staff were "not recruited safely", which left people "at risk of receiving care from unsuitable people", inspectors added.
The CQC said it had taken enforcement action banning the home from admitting any more people unless it was signed off by them.
The home formally closed on 28 October.
In a statement, provider MPS Care Group said: "The decision was made to close the home some weeks prior to receiving the CQC inspection report.
"This decision was made solely by the company which could not see any viable way forward, given the huge cost increases and the lack of competent and available staff in that area of Nottingham."
