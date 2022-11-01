Arnold family home destroyed in house fire
- Published
The home of a family with young children has been destroyed in a large fire.
Four fire crews went to the scene of the house fire, in Harwood Close, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, just after 16:10 GMT on Monday.
A fire service spokesperson said no-one was injured in the blaze but a cat was rescued.
The cause is believed to be accidental, they added. Members of the community have begun collections for the family.
'Heart-breaking time'
A family friend said they had "lost their home, belongings and clothes", but she added they were grateful they were all safe.
She said she hoped to raise funds to help the family "through this absolutely heart-breaking time in their life".
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire went through two floors of the house, adding the flames had then spread to the neighbouring property.
