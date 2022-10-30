Sandiacre crash leaves car embedded in library
- Published
A library in Derbyshire was badly damaged when a car crashed into it.
The building, on the junction of Albert Road and Doncaster Avenue in Sandiacre, has been left with a large hole in an external wall.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences following the crash shortly before 07:30 GMT on Sunday.
The vehicle has been left inside the library while the building is assessed by structural engineers.
There are no reports of injuries.
Helen Sunter, who runs the library, said she was alerted by the company overseeing alarms at the venue.
"I knew the police had been called but I didn't know I would find a car parked inside the library, so I'm shocked," she said.
"I've been told the reason they have not got the car out is they are afraid that it's not just the wall that might come down but the roof as well."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.