Sutton-in-Ashfield: Man in hospital after groups fight at restaurant
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a confrontation between two groups in a Nottinghamshire town.
Police were alerted to the disturbance in Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The victim was attacked in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant but no details of his injuries have been released.
Officers said they were keen to trace two males and a female in their late teens seen running from the scene. Any witnesses are urged to get in touch.
'Nasty attack'
One of the males is described as having short brown hair and wearing a dark hooded top with dark trainers.
The other man was wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood.
The woman was described as having tied-up dark hair. She was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, grey joggers and light-coloured sliders.
Det Sgt Matt Scott of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was a nasty attack that we believe would have been witnessed by a number of people.
"We are especially keen to speak to any drivers travelling along Outram Street around the time of the incident who may have dashcam footage of what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.