Alvin Stardust sculpture unveiled at Mansfield theatre
A sculpture of glam rock singer Alvin Stardust has been unveiled at the theatre where he first performed.
The work was unveiled at the Mansfield Palace Theatre, where Stardust appeared in pantomime at the age of eight.
Stardust - real name Bernard Jewry - who was known for hits like Jealous Mind and My Coo Ca Choo, died in 2014 at the age of 72.
Relative Jane Wood said: "The theatre is where he started his career and it's where he will stay."
Mrs Wood, the daughter of Stardust's cousin - helped to organise the statue following his death.
"It felt like the end of an era," she said.
"He means so much to so many people. He was the glitz and glamour of the family and I was proud of him."
She said the cost of the statue - which has not been made public - had been raised via donations and a 10k run in London.
"His fans have been the loveliest bunch of people and they have made it happen," she said.
She commissioned a Cypriot sculptor Elina Jinicola to design the work, which is located on the theatre's steps.
