'Sadistic' rapist Mirel Stefan jailed for 10 years
- Published
A violent rapist has been jailed for a "sadistic campaign" of physical and sexual abuse against a vulnerable woman.
Mirel Stefan raped, beat and humiliated his victim at an address in Mansfield during the spring and summer of 2020.
He was given a 10-year term when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old will serve at least part of his sentence at a secure hospital facility.
Stefan was convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of rape.
'Utterly horrific'
Nottinghamshire Police said as well as assaulting his victim, he refused her access to her own money and kept her locked inside a house.
He was arrested after she was able to escape him and alert officers.
Det Insp Stuart Barson said: "The officer leading this investigation has stated that Stefan is one of the most violent offenders he has dealt with in his policing career, and it is hard to disagree with that assessment.
"His sadistic campaign of abuse was utterly horrific and would certainly have continued if his victim hadn't put her faith in Nottinghamshire Police and reported what was happening to her.
"This custodial sentence is a direct result of her extremely brave and powerful testimony."