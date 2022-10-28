Priory Hospital inspection finds evidence of medication mix-up
Nurses gave medication to a patient by injection when it was intended to be given orally, inspectors at a mental health hospital have said.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said concerns raised previously at Priory Hospital East Midlands had not been fully addressed.
The hospital continues to be rated inadequate and in special measures following the visit in August.
A Priory Group spokesman said an action plan had been put in place.
Warning
The unannounced inspection was carried out after concerns about the safety and quality of the service had been raised the CQC.
"We were notified of three recent medicines errors, which involved nurses administering intramuscular injections to a patient. This medicine had not been prescribed by a doctor," the report said.
"Staff had reported numerous medicines errors. A visiting community pharmacist had identified recent medicines errors."
The report said medicine errors had not always been identified, due to a lack of oversight around medicines management.
"Doctors had not always ensured medicine charts were clear and concise, which increased the risks of errors," the report said.
Inspectors said that, as well as the medication issues, concerns had also been raised regarding the restraint of people using the service.
Priory Hospital East Midlands is a specialist hospital in Annesley, managed by Partnerships in Care Limited.
It offers specialised assessment and treatment to help patients returning into the community or other accommodation.
The CQC said it had served Partnerships in Care Limited a warning notice to ensure rapid improvements were made around its medicine management, so people did not come to harm.
A hospital spokesman said: "A detailed action plan is in place, implemented by a new hospital manager working with a multi-disciplinary team, who are ensuring all necessary improvements are made.
"Care plans are audited regularly and we have made robust improvements to our medicines management processes, including around the planned introduction of electronic prescribing and ensuring that all lessons are learned across the hospital.
"Verbal discussions with the CQC confirm that positive change has already taken place. Our governance systems have been reviewed and we are working closely with external agencies to ensure improvements are demonstrable and sustained."
