Nottingham police stab attack man cleared of attempted murder
- Published
A man who stabbed a police officer in a Nottingham street has been cleared of attempted murder.
Kai Green attacked Sgt Daniel Griffin in North Sherwood Street on 25 April, injuring him twice in the buttock.
At Nottingham Crown Court the jury found Green, 18, not guilty after a four-day trial.
Green had already admitted wounding with intent and was warned he faced a "substantial" jail term when he is sentenced on 13 December.
The trial had been shown bodycam and mobile phone footage of the encounter, which saw Sgt Griffin and a colleague stop to question Green and another man.
After refusing to be handcuffed Green, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, aimed a series of threats at the police officers.
After an unsuccessful use of pepper spray, Green chased Sgt Griffin and stabbed him, before being pinned to the ground.
Mr Justice Bourne said: "Wounding with intent is a very serious charge indeed and you are looking at a substantial custodial sentence.
"We are getting reports so I can learn more about you but they are not the kind of reports that give an alternative to custody."
Green was remanded in custody.
