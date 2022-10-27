Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
Andree Ivanov, of Edwin Place, Newark, has been charged with two rape offences and assault, and remanded in custody, the force added.
Police thanked the public for their help in the investigation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.