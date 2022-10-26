National award for 'Ask for Angela' creator
A police officer who created a "safe word" campaign so people can discretely signal for help has won a national award.
Insp Hayley Crawford, who devised Ask for Angela, has been recognised by Pubwatch.
The method allows distressed people in pubs, clubs and bars to discretely request assistance from staff by asking for their fictitious colleague Angela.
The scheme has been rolled out across the UK and internationally.
Using the safe word alerts specially-trained workers that a person needs help with their situation.
That help can include taking them to a safe place, reuniting them with a friend, getting them a taxi, calling venue security or the police.
Insp Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police's district commander for Bassetlaw, was presented with a National Pubwatch Malcolm Eidmans award in the House of Lords.
It recognises an outstanding contribution made by a police officer or police staff member in supporting the national scheme to create safer licensed premises.
Insp Crawford was employed as the sexual violence prevention strategic lead for Lincolnshire County Council when she created the campaign in 2016.
The initiative has since been taken up in countries including the United States, Australia, Argentina and Germany.
Insp Crawford said: "I was overwhelmed to have been nominated and then to win the award.
"I am extremely proud of Ask for Angela - my passion to tackle sexual violence was the driving force from my previous role and its success globally shows it was something the public felt needed tackling.
"To be presented the award in the House of Lords with my dad by my side meant a lot."
Ask for Angela was rolled out across Bassetlaw this month and will be re-launched across the rest of Nottinghamshire soon.
Bar staff and managers are being given training on the scheme provided by Nottinghamshire Women's Aid and Communities Inc through their Stand By Her program.
