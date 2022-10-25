Men jailed for attack on Nottinghamshire Police officers
A man and his two sons have been jailed for assaulting two police officers who tried to stop them brawling in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the patrolling officers were injured when they intervened in a confrontation in Trinity Row on 10 October 2021.
One was punched several times in the head and the other suffered a broken thumb, forcing him off work for months.
Their attackers were each sent to prison for 10 weeks.
Kamil Osmenda, 28, Pawel Osmenda, 32, and their father Zdzislaw Osmenda, 55, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday for sentencing.
They had all pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at an earlier hearing.
Officers outnumbered
Judge Steven Coupland told the trio: "All three of you were drunk in the city centre - you got yourselves involved in a fight with another group.
"Police, doing their job, had to intervene. I've seen the CCTV - they were in full uniform, it was obvious who they were.
"Despite that, no doubt because of the drink, you turned on the police - as a group you struggled with them, you pushed them and punched them on more than one occasion."
