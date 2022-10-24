Newark: Police seek 'predatory' man after sexual assault in street
Detectives are trying to trace a man in connection with a serious sexual assault in Nottinghamshire.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was attacked from behind as she walked through Newark town centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said the attack took place near Portland Street shortly after 00:00 BST on Friday and the suspect fled after being confronted by a passer-by.
The force has now issued a picture of a man officers want to speak to.
Victim 'distraught'
Det Insp Stu Barson said: "Officers are working hard to find the man responsible for this dreadful attack and bring him to justice.
"It is clear the suspect's behaviour is predatory. The victim is understandably distraught and has never met this man before.
"She is being supported by specially trained officers and we are doing everything we can to catch the man responsible."
