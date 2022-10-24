Nottingham: Police make arrest after man is stabbed in stomach
A man was stabbed in the stomach during a disturbance in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to Carlton Hill, Carlton at about 01:15 BST on Saturday following reports of an altercation involving "several people".
Officers said they arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and inquiries are continuing, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The force is urging people to come forward with potential CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage of the incident.
