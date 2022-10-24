Nottingham police officer ran for life during knife attack, court hears
- Published
A police officer told a jury he was "running for his life" during a knife attack in a Nottingham Street.
Sgt Daniel Griffin said he tried to question Kai Green on North Sherwood Street at about 23:00 BST on 25 April.
Nottingham Crown Court saw bodycam and mobile phone footage of Mr Green chasing the officer and lunging at him.
Mr Green, 18, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, denies attempted murder but admits wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.
'Aggression and rage'
The jury was told Sgt Griffin and a colleague were on mobile patrol when they spotted a number of people around a parked car.
Prosecution counsel Abigail Joyce said, when challenged, Mr Green refused to show his hands and became aggressive, including threats to "bore up" - stab - the officer.
Footage shown to the jury showed Sgt Griffin warning his colleague that Mr Green had a knife and the unsuccessful use of pepper stray.
Giving evidence, Sgt Griffin said: "I had never been in that position before.
"I have been in difficult positions with other people but this was a level of aggression and rage I'd never seen before."
Stab vest damaged
Mr Green then ran at Sgt Griffin who tried to flee but was caught with a number of blows.
Sgt Griffin said: "It's a kind of fear they can never tell you about, it has to be experienced to be really understood.
"It is that childhood thing of really running for your life."
The prosecution highlighted that along with two stab wounds to his buttock, Sgt Griffin's stab vest suffered damage from a blade.
Ms Joyce said: "It is clear from the footage the defendant was determined to get Sgt Griffin, he was determined to use the knife to attack him.
"And not only did Kai Green stab the officer to his buttock but it is also plain he stabbed Sgt Griffin in the area of his chest."
The trial continues.
