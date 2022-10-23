Two arrested after man found unconscious in Mansfield street
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was found in a Mansfield street with serious injuries.
Officers were called to Church Street at about 14:25 BST on Saturday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The man was taken to hospital after being found unconscious with head injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.
The injured man is described as white, with ginger hair, in his late 20s, and around 6ft, and wearing a brown top and a rucksack.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.