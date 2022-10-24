Nottingham man jailed over stabbing in 'laser shining' row
- Published
A man who stabbed a passer-by after he objected to having a laser shone at him has been jailed for seven years.
Connor Williams was in a group shining a laser from a car park as the man walked along Goldsmith Street in Nottingham.
The victim was stabbed three times after confronting them during the incident in the early hours of 2 June 2019.
Williams was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode, initially denied being involved but pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article earlier this year.
He also admitted a second count of possession of a bladed article over a separate incident on 24 November 2020.
Charges against a second defendant were dropped, while a third suspect died in 2020.
Det Con Ben Grayson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Williams is exceptionally fortunate not to have been facing a murder charge in relation to this case.
"The victim suffered significant blood loss at the scene and he could quite possibly have lost his life had it not been for the professionalism of all first responders involved."
