Bakersfield: Woman in 70s confronted in bedroom by burglar
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her 70s was confronted by a burglar in her bedroom.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to an address in Kirkdale Road, Bakersfield, Nottingham, just after 04:45 BST on Saturday.
The woman reported being pushed by the intruder, who left with jewellery and cash.
Detectives believe others might have been involved.
Det Sgt Nigel Malik said: "Thankfully the victim was unhurt, but she is understandably shaken and upset by what happened.
"This was an appalling crime and I am absolutely determined to bring whoever was responsible to justice."
