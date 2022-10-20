More than 160 staff contact Nottingham maternity review
More than 160 staff have contacted a review team which is examining failings at maternity units in two Nottingham hospitals.
The review was opened on 1 September by Donna Ockenden, who previously led an inquiry into the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
She will examine how dozens of babies died or were injured in Nottingham.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) has apologised for the distress caused by its failings.
On 13 October, the review launched a Staff Voices initiative, calling on NUH staff past and present and those who have had contact with the service to engage with the review.
"Since we launched the Staff Voices initiative, more than 160 staff have contacted the maternity review," Ms Ockenden said.
"We are really pleased with this response, however, it is a tiny fraction of the staff members working in and around maternity services at the trust.
"Please do come forward and ensure your voice is heard."
She added the review had been contacted by more than 700 families wishing to share their experiences.
She said: "We are really pleased with the large numbers of families and staff that have already come forward in the first week of the review, and we actively encourage others to do the same."
The trust has said it welcomes the review by Ms Ockenden and her team and will work with them.
Chief nurse Michelle Rhodes said: "We are deeply sorry for the unimaginable distress that has been caused due to failings in our maternity services.
"We know that an apology will never be enough and we owe it to those who have been failed, those we're caring for today and to our staff to deliver a better maternity service for our communities."
Families seeking to contact the inquiry team can email nottsreview@donnaockenden.com
