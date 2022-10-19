Samuel Akwasi: Inquest opens after boy dies following football match
A 13-year-old boy who died after collapsing during a football game is believed to have suffered a sudden heart problem, an inquest heard.
Samuel Akwasi died in hospital after falling ill during a match in Nottingham on 7 May.
The opening of his inquest heard a post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as "sudden cardiac death".
Nottingham Coroner's Court was told his heart was "morphologically normal".
The teenager had been playing for FC Cavaliers against West Bridgford Rossoneri at Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground when he collapsed.
A league spokesperson previously said a defibrillator had been used prior to emergency services arriving.
The inquest into his death opened on Wednesday and was told his parents were present when he died at the city's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC).
Proceedings were adjourned until 22 March, with pre-inquest review hearings due to take place on 7 December and 8 February.
