Nottingham Bonfire Night event cancelled over cost of living
- Published
Nottingham's Bonfire Night event has been cancelled because of increased costs caused by the cost-of-living crisis, the city council has said.
The annual fireworks display, was due to be staged at its regular home on the Forest Recreation Ground on 5 November.
It would have been the first time in three years the event had been held following Covid cancellations.
Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Hackney are among other councils to axe their fireworks displays.
In a statement, Nottingham City Council said: "Like most councils around the country, the city council is facing huge budget difficulties which have been exacerbated by rising inflation, energy costs and other pressures.
"The council is having to make difficult decisions as it faces a growing budget gap next year due to the impact of the prevailing economic conditions."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.