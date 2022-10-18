Apology after WW2 veteran, 95, spends 26 hours on A&E trolley
A hospital trust has apologised after a 95-year-old World War Two veteran spent 26 hours on an A&E trolley waiting for a bed.
Stanley Solomons was admitted to the Queen's Medical Centre on Sunday by ambulance after staff at his nursing home became worried about his health.
Daughter Rachael Ellis said she was "shocked" at people waiting in the corridor but praised "heroic" staff.
Hospital bosses "sincerely apologised" to Mr Solomons and his family.
After being treated in the corridor of the hospital, in Nottingham, Mr Solomons was finally given a bed on Monday afternoon.
Ms Ellis - a Labour councillor at Gedling Borough Council - said her father's condition was improving.
'Run ragged'
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Ellis said: "When I saw all the people waiting on trolleys, I was shocked.
"You hear about these things but to see it is another thing entirely. They were lined up in any space they could find.
"I saw another corridor which was packed with more patients and paramedics. These were people who had come by ambulance and were waiting to be admitted.
"The heroic staff though, they were amazing - they were run ragged. They just kept going... I was amazed at their stamina."
Mr Solomons, originally from London, trained at the codebreakers' headquarters Bletchley Park during World War Two and went on to serve with the RAF with a posting at a listening station in Hong Kong.
Lisa Kelly, chief operating officer for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust - which runs the Queen's Medical Centre - told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We sincerely apologise to Mr Solomons and his family for the delay he has faced being transferred to a ward following his care and treatment in our emergency department.
"This is not the service we aim to provide our patients with.
"Our staff are working incredibly hard to offer the best care and we continue to work with our partners across Nottinghamshire's health and social care system to discharge patients no longer needing an acute hospital bed."
The trust declared a critical incident last month, saying emergency demand for care and the challenge of discharging patients was leading to "high numbers of patients waiting in the hospitals".
The alert was later expanded across Nottinghamshire before being stood down.
