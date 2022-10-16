Clifton: CCTV released after purse taken from 79-year-old
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to after a purse was stolen from a 79-year-old woman.
The victim was targeted as she left the Morrison's store in Green Lane, Clifton, on 16 September.
Officers say she was approached by a man and noticed her purse was gone when she got home.
Her bank card was later used to withdraw £500 in two transactions from a cash machine at the same store.
The force said the woman was approached between 14:45 and 16:00 BST by a man who asked if she had left any shopping in her trolley.
'Cruel act'
She got out of her car before the man said she should not leave her car door open, shutting it himself.
The woman said items had been placed in the trolley but they were not hers, and the man then offered to take them back into the store.
Detectives think the man watched the woman enter her pin at the till before taking the card and withdrawing money.
PCSO Jodie Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a cruel act against an elderly woman and it has left her shaken and struggling to sleep.
"It is sad that anyone would ever think to do something like this, but we're committed to tracking down the person responsible.
"We believe the man pictured may have some vital information that could assist our investigation, so we'd urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us."
