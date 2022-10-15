Newark: Cannabis farm worth £150,000 discovered in house
- Published
A cannabis farm worth £115,000 has been discovered following a police raid.
Officers forced entry to a mid-terrace house in Smith Street, Newark, on Wednesday after members of the public had shared concerns.
They found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms, as well as "dangerously" bypassed electric heating systems.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.
He has since been released under investigation.
After officers discovered the plants, a team was called in to dismantle the operation and destroy the cannabis.
PC Richard Hodgman, of the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: "I hope this successful warrant shows the public that we are listening to what they are telling us and treating these reports seriously.
"It's great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to combat crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.