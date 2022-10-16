Nottingham Contemporary: Candlelit concerts to take place
Candlelit classical music concerts are to take place at a city art gallery.
The Nottingham Contemporary will host performances of Vivaldi's Four Seasons on 12 November and Mozart's Requiem on 17 November.
Fever, the company behind the event, said they were aimed at helping people enjoy live performances played by local musicians.
Niki Harman, events manager at the gallery, said they were delighted to have been chosen as a venue.
Louis Connor, a project manager at Fever, said the Candlelight Concerts were aimed at "celebrating the greatest composers' and local musicians' talents".
He said the concerts, which are ticketed events, had been staged worldwide in venues such as churches, libraries and other historical landmarks.
"Nottingham was chosen for its developing arts, culture and entertainment sectors as Fever hopes to support the push to promote local artists and cultures through innovative experiences," he added.
Ms Harman added: "We are delighted that Fever have chosen us as a venue for their Candlelight Concerts and we are looking forward to these atmospheric evenings."
