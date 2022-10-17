East Midlands rail services reduced due to industrial action
Passengers have been warned to expect disruption to rail services in the East Midlands today and tomorrow as a result of continued industrial action.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be running a significantly reduced level of service during the two days, due to action by members of Unite the Union.
Other operators are not affected by the industrial action.
The union has been contacted for a comment.
EMR said no services would run east out of Nottingham on strike days - affecting Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.
On some routes, trains will all terminate by 18:30 BST and no further services will run.
EMR advised customers to travel by train only if absolutely necessary and check the time of their last returning train before travelling.
Will Rogers, EMR's managing director, said: "The impact of industrial action has specifically affected the operation of our train depots and reduces our ability to run our normal timetable.
"We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days.
"Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey.
"More detailed advice, including daily travel information, is available on our website."
