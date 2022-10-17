The Lost King: Nottingham costumier makes Richard III outfit
A historical costume maker from Nottingham created some of the clothing worn by the actor playing Richard III in film The Lost King.
Ninya Mikhaila made the outfits for Harry Lloyd at her home in Wollaton.
The film - that stars Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan - was released in cinemas earlier this month and tells the story of the discovery of the last Plantagenet king in Leicester.
Ms Mikhaila said it was "strange" to see her work on the big-screen.
Ms Mikhaila, a historical costumier, specialises in making late 15th Century to early 17th Century clothing.
Usually her work is for museums and heritage sites.
This was the first time she had produced clothing for a film.
Ms Mikhaila, 47, said she was originally approached by the film's costume designer just to make the arming doublet for actor Harry Lloyd.
She was then asked to make other items including the surcoat and gown.
She said it was not without its challenges.
"I'd nearly finished the jacket that he wears underneath the gown and sent over a picture saying 'What do think?'" she said.
"The designer said the shade of red was too dark.
"We very quickly and franticly had to find an alternative silk and start right at the beginning again."
She was invited to an early screening of the film in August and then saw it again with her family the day it was released.
She said: "To see it on screen is quite strange, especially the first sighting of it, when he first appears and you see him full-length."
