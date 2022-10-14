Nottingham RSPCA store closes due to antisocial behaviour
- Published
The RSPCA has closed one of its Nottingham bases after staff reported continual anti-social behaviour.
The charity ran its shop and office on Radford Road for nearly 50 years but said it had seen an increase in violence, drinking and drug use.
Last year the shop was vandalised and the charity said those working there had been threatened.
Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council have been approached for a comment.
RSPCA Nottingham said closing the shop and office was "not an easy decision" but incidents of violence and shop-lifting had forced its hand.
It said many members of staff had been working there for more than 10 years, with some there for more than two decades.
'Daily unpredictable behaviour'
The shop itself closed in November last year but a handful of staff continued to work from the office.
The charity said a number of incidents had pushed it to quit the building including a "violent altercation" when donated stock was smashed up and shelves thrown about.
The charity said: "We are sad it ended like this. We've been there a long time, some members of staff have been here for more than 25 years so we are familiar with the area.
"However, we felt the increase in tension and anti-social behaviour was getting worse and the incidents mentioned hastened the need to move.
"We couldn't risk the welfare of employees who faced unpredictable behaviour daily whilst just trying to do their job.
"It is a real shame as there are so many great people living in the area and we will miss our loyal customers."
On Thursday the charity said the last of its belongings had been collected from the building which had "so many great memories".
The office has reopened at another RSPCA shop in Eastwood.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.