Fire crews who rescued dog thanked by owner
- Published
A dog owner has thanked firefighters and vets who saved her pet after a blaze at her Nottinghamshire home.
Fire crews from Mansfield Fire Station attended a house in Mansfield Woodhouse at about 07:45 BST on 28 September.
They were told a dog was missing and a search found Buddy, a Pomeranian cross, unconscious behind the sofa.
After being given oxygen Buddy was handed over to vets and his owner Charlotte Brewster said all the help he had received was "amazing".
The fire service said neighbours called 999 when they saw smoke coming from a bedroom window.
Initial fears that the occupant and two dogs were inside proved not to be the case but one dog was confirmed missing.
Buddy, a Pomeranian crossed Chihuahua, had hidden behind the sofa but was found and given oxygen treatment using a specialist mask while the blaze was tackled.
Buddy's owner Ms Brewster, who was not in the house at the time, said: "I'm so glad that Buddy is alright as it was heartbreaking seeing him like he was.
"I want to say thank you to the fire service and to my neighbour who told firefighters to go back in as without her Buddy might not have been saved.
"The vets did amazing and without them he wouldn't be back to himself."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.