Colston Bassett: Man admits stab murder of mother-of-three
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a woman at her home in Nottinghamshire.
Police found the body of mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite at her address in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, in February.
John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, had been due to stand trial next week after initially denying murder.
But at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced on 9 December.
Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old died from stab wounds.
'Horrific crime'
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley said: "This was an appalling crime that resulted in the death of a much-loved and very popular woman.
"I am pleased that Jessop has now admitted his guilt and would like to thank everyone who responded to our many public appeals for information in the days after this horrific crime.
"My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone on my team remain with Clair's family."
