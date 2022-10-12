Eastwood: Teenager arrested after group threatened with knife
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after a group of people were threatened with a knife in a street.
Police were called to Lynncroft in Eastwood shortly before 16:45 BST on Monday to a report of an armed man confronting people.
Nottinghamshire Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Officers are linking the confrontation to an earlier robbery, reported at 13:00 in nearby Plumptre Way, when a teenager was assaulted with cash taken.
The suspect, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, was being held for questioning on Tuesday.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery or the confrontation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.